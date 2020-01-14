Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center CEO to retire

John A. Fromhold, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., will retire May 1 after 12 years at the helm.

In a news release, Mr. Fromhold said he didn't want to retire until the hospital's 45,375-square foot medical office building opened. That happened last week.

Mr. Fromhold became CEO of Mountainside Medical Center in 2008 and remained CEO after a joint venture between Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services and Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health bought the facility. He has since played a key role in the hospital's renewal, including facility expansion and the growth of services, according to Matt Maxfield, Ardent's Americas division president.

Most recently, Mountainside Medical Center was able to successfully transition last year to an Epic EHR system.

Hospital COO Tim O'Brian has been named interim CEO.

