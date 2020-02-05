Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto CEO retires, successor named

James Huffman, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Miss., has retired, and Brian Hogan has been named his successor, the hospital announced Feb. 4.

Mr. Huffman led Baptist DeSoto, a 339-bed hospital, for nine years.

Before that, he was CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany, Miss. He also was CFO and COO of Columbus, Miss.-based Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle.

Mr. Hogan has served as associate administrator of Baptist DeSoto since 2016. He previously was CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital in Germantown, Tenn., among other leadership roles at Baptist Memorial hospitals.

Octavius Ivy, former chief operations officer for Louisville, Miss.-based Winston Medical Center, has been named Baptist DeSoto's new associate administrator.

Baptist DeSoto also named Randy White, former CNO of Baptist Union County in New Albany, CNO of Baptist DeSoto.

More articles on executive moves:

Las Vegas hospital welcomes new CEO

Interim Stony Brook University Hospital CEO gets permanent title

UT Health East Texas promotes Tracy O'Daniel to division VP of quality

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.