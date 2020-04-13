Texas hospital CEO to retire

Jeff Lyle, CEO of the Marlin, Texas - based Falls Community Hospital and Clinics, will retire April 30.

Mr. Lyle has 47 years of healthcare administration experience as an assistant administrator, vice president, COO and CEO.

He said he was going to retire two years ago but took one last two-year contract to attempt a financial turnaround. During his tenure, Falls Community Hospital saw its finances improve from a $1.7 million loss in fiscal year 2018 to a $14,000 profit in fiscal year 2019.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.