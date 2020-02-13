California hospital CEO to retire for second time

Joe Harrington is retiring as CEO of Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital, The Press Democrat reports.

Mr. Harrington has helmed the hospital since October 2017 and recently led it through a temporary closure and subsequent reopening caused by the Kincade wildfire.

Prior to joining Healdsburg District Hospital, Mr. Harrington retired as CEO of Lodi (Calif.) Memorial Hospital, which became Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, according to the report.

Mr. Harrington plans to remain in his current position until his replacement is found.

