Schneider Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Bernard Wheatley to retire

Bernard Wheatley, DBA, FACHE, is retiring as CEO of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands-based Schneider Regional Medical Center, effective Jan. 30.

Dr. Wheatley has helmed the organization since 2013.

Under his leadership, Schneider Regional navigated through Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria, both in September 2017.

The healthcare system, which consists of three U.S. Virgin Islands facilities, also had financial success during his tenure.

Schneider Regional had an $8 million shortfall before the two hurricanes hit, but the hospital is now $5 million in the black, the Virgin Islands Source reports.

"We ratcheted down on collections and billing cycles while aggressively pursuing $6.4 million in retro claims," Dr. Wheatley told the newspaper of the turnaround. "You have to do your due diligence."

Dr. Wheatley started his healthcare career as a radiology technologist. He was vice president of operations at Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center for 18 years before joining Schneider Regional.

Read the full Virgin Islands Source story here.

More articles on executive moves:

Olympic Medical Center CEO Eric Lewis to retire

Kevin Lofton to retire as CEO of CommonSpirit Health

UT Health East Texas ushers in new leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.