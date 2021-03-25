41 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Feb. 22:

1. Nancy Adams, RN, is retiring as senior vice president and COO of UPMC Western Maryland.

2. Nwando Anyaoku, MD, was chosen as the first chief health equity officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

3. Amy Blasing, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

4. Tyra Bryant-Stephens, MD, was named senior director of the new Center for Health Equity at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

5. Maxine Carrington was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

6. Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

7. Cristina Contreras was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in New York City.

8. Jessica Coon, BSN, RN, was named nurse manager of emergency services at Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

9. Leslie Davis was named executive vice president of UPMC and president of the health system's 40-hospital, $10 billion health services division.

10. Katie DeMitry, BSN, RN was chosen as nurse manager of 2 West, a medical surgical telemetry care unit and stroke unit; and 3 North, a medical surgical unit, at Geneva (N.Y.) General Hospital.

11. Ashley Dickinson was promoted to CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health.

12. Kristin Dyer was named CFO of HCA Healthcare's 15-hospital North Florida division.

13. Stephanie Fendrick was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health.

14. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, will retire this summer.

15. Melissa Grummons, BSN, RN, was named director of nursing and patient care at Geneva (N.Y.) General Hospital.

16. Maureen Harding, MSN, BSN, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

17. Donna Harris was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco (Texas), which is under construction.

18. Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, will move to an expanded role of senior vice president and CNO of RWJBarnabas Health.

19. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, was chosen as chief nursing executive at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

20. Shanna Johnson was named COO of Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit and Ascension River District Hospital in East China Township, Mich.

21. Rhonda Jordan was named executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health.

22. Kelley Kostich, PhD, RN, was named CNO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

23. Rose Lawhorne, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, according to radio station KINY.

24. Laura Mansfield, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

25. Jenny Marchiniak was named chief human resources officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

26. Kathleen (Kathy) McCollum was chosen as the next president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

27. Sandra McGovern, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Munising (Mich.) Memorial Hospital.

28. Jessica Melton was named president and COO of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

29. Delphine Mendez de Leon, RN, was named chief strategy officer of New York City-based University Hospital of Brooklyn.

30. Caroline (Ndungu) Njau, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and CNO of Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota.

31. Angela Orth, CEO of Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health, is leaving her role this spring.

32. Loretta Ostroski, MSN, RN, was named assistant vice president of nursing at Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare.

33. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas.

34. Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, was named vice president of professional development, innovation and research for RWJBarnabas Health.

35. Cecilia Rutherford, MSN, RN, was named vice president of nursing for Ascension Providence Rochester (Mich.) Hospital.

36. Lisa Schepers, BSN, was named vice president and CNO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Ill.

37. Nneka Sederstrom, PhD, was named chief health equity officer of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare.

38. Cheyenne "Rene" Thomas was named vice president of human resources at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

39. Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations and continuum of care, CNO, and administrator of home care services at Beebe Healthcare.

40. Suzanne Wenderoth, MD, was named executive vice president, CEO of physician enterprise and interim CMO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

41. Lisa Youngs, MSN, RN, was chosen as director of nursing at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, N.Y.

