Tower Health names new physician enterprise leader, interim CMO

Suzanne Wenderoth, MD, was named executive vice president, CEO of physician enterprise and interim CMO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

Dr. Wenderoth will lead quality and safety initiatives and oversee alignment of Tower Health physicians and providers, including community-based clinicians and facility CMOs, the health system said in a March 22 news release.

Dr. Wenderoth previously was senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Tower Health Medical Group.

She also was vice president of ambulatory and clinical initiatives at Reading Health System, which became Tower Health after the 2017 acquisition of five hospitals from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

Tower Health today is a seven-hospital health system with a workforce of about 14,000.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health president to retire

9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Children's Minnesota names new CNO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.