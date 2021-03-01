NYC Health + Hospitals names 2 CEOs

NYC Health + Hospitals, New York City's public health system, has named new CEOs for two hospitals.

Effective April 1, Cristina Contreras will be promoted to CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, and Christopher Roker will serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

"I'm proud that two such talented and committed NYC Health + Hospitals veterans are taking the helms of these critical hospitals," Mitchell Katz, MD, NYC Health + Hospitals president and CEO, said in a Feb. 26 news release. "Cristina and Chris embody the health system's mission of delivering care to any New Yorker who needs it, regardless of their ability to pay."

Ms. Contreras was named chief strategy officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi last September, while remaining executive director for NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.

Mr. Roker became CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in 2019, after serving as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

NYC Health + Hospitals said Mr. Roker will remain the health system's chief growth officer, and Christopher Mastromano will continue to serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.

