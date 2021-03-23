Beebe Healthcare names 2 nursing leaders

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has chosen a new CNO and assistant vice president of nursing, the health system said March 23.

Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations and continuum of care, CNO, and administrator of home care services. Loretta Ostroski, MSN, RN, was named assistant vice president of nursing.

Dr. Voskamp has served as interim CNO since January 2020 and was operations chief for the COVID-19 pandemic response at Beebe. She also was CNO and vice president of patient care services at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ms. Ostroski has spent more than three decades at Beebe. Most recently, she was director of patient care services.

More articles on executive moves:

UPMC Western Maryland COO to retire

9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Children's Minnesota names new CNO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.