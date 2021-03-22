Northwell Health names new HR chief

Maxine Carrington was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, the organization said March 22.

Ms. Carrington joined the 75,000-employee health system in 2008, most recently serving as deputy chief human resources officer. She succeeds Joe Moscola, who accepted an expanded leadership role as executive vice president of enterprise management.

"Transformation and innovation have always been critical to Northwell's success. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken a number of steps to reinvent ourselves and become a more effective, productive and consumer-responsive organization," Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, said in a news release. "Joe's clinical, operational and human resources experience makes him a key driver of that transformation, while Maxine continues her exemplary, people-focused service to the health system."

Before serving as deputy chief human resources officer of Northwell Health, Ms. Carrington held executive leadership roles at Zucker Hillside and Lenox Hill hospitals in New York City. She also served as a labor relations manager at Northwell Health.

Northwell Health said Mr. Moscola's expanded leadership role focuses on multiple areas of the organization, including human resources, IT, facilities and construction, real estate and shared services administration. The health system said he will also lead strategic business initiatives, including subsidiaries FlexStaff and Northwell Direct.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health president to retire

9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Hospital Sisters Health System names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.