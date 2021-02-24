New York health system makes nursing leadership changes: 5 things to know

Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health said Feb. 23 that it has made updates to nursing leadership roles.

Five things to know:

1. Jessica Coon, BSN, RN, was named nurse manager of emergency services. She is a four-year veteran of Finger Lakes Health, most recently serving as emergency department clinical coordinator.

2. Katie DeMitry, BSN, RN was chosen as nurse manager of 2 West, a medical surgical telemetry care unit and stroke unit; and 3 North, a medical surgical unit, at Geneva General Hospital. She previously served as nurse manager at Finger Lakes Health's Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, N.Y.

3. Melissa Grummons, BSN, RN, was named director of nursing and patient care at Geneva General Hospital. She most recently served as nurse manager of 2 West and 3 North at the hospital.

4. Edward Guzik, MSN-BA, RN, was named director of critical care services emergency department/intensive care unit. He most recently was director of critical care and emergency services at a healthcare network in New Hampshire.

5. Lisa Youngs, MSN, RN, was chosen as director of nursing at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. She joined Finger Lakes Health about two decades ago and most recently was nurse manager of inpatient behavioral health services.

