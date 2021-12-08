45 CMO moves in 2021

Becker's has reported the following hospital and health system chief medical officer or chief medical executive moves since Jan. 1, 2021.

1. Monique Butler, MD, was chosen as CMO of HCA Healthcare's North Florida division.

2. Trina Espinola, MD, was named CMO of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

3. Jaya Kumar, MD, was named CMO of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

4. Jeffrey Nicastro, MD, was named CMO and network chair of surgery for Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system with locations in New York and Connecticut.

5. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas.

6. Frank Dos Santos, DO, was named CMO of Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

7. José López, MD, was named CMO of Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8. Donald Yealy, MD, was named senior vice president of UPMC and CMO of the health system's health services division.

9. Katie Farah, MD, was named CMO of Allegheny Health Network Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, which opened this fall.

10. C. Brennan Fitzpatrick, MD, was chosen as the first CMO of the Women's Hospital in Newburgh, Ind.

11. Jason Golbin, DO, was named executive vice president and CMO of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

12. Jennifer Goldstein, MD, was named CMO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

13. Ryan Knapp, MD, was named CMO of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine.

14. Marc Napp, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

15. Joseph Parra, MD, was named division CMO of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

16. Steven Spencer, MD, was chosen as the inaugural CMO of Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, N.C.

17. Robert Pretzlaff, MD, was named vice president and CMO of Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

18. Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female CMO of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.

19. Sebastian Strom, MD, was named CMO of HCA Healthcare's West Florida division.

20. Brian Daly, MD, CMO of Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned.

21. William Killinger, MD, was named CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Texas) and Texas City, Texas-based Houston Healthcare Mainland.

22. Walt Noble, MD, was tapped as CMO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

23. Doug Brewer, MD, was named CMO of Erlanger Medical Group in Chattanooga, Tenn.

24. Christopher Bucciarelli, MD, was appointed CMO of Riverview, Fla.-based St. Joseph's Hospital-South.

25. Thomas Diemer, MD, retired from his CMO role at Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System.

26. Robert Frank, MD, was named CMO of Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health System.

27. Wayne Lipson, MD, was named CMO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

28. Colin O'Reilly, DO, was named CMO of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Children's Specialized Hospital.

29. Diane Pearl, MD, resigned from her CMO position at Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

30. Catherine Rabon, MD, was named CMO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health's inland rural hospitals.

31. Mohan Rao, MD, was appointed CMO for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville (Ky.).

32. Klaus Thaler, MD, resigned from his CMO role at San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital.

33. Hoda Asmar, MD, was appointed CMO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

34. Patricia Fisher, MD, was appointed CMO of Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, N.J.

35. Helen Koselka, MD, was appointed CMO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

36. Paul Sierzenski, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO of acute care services for Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

37. Victor Waters, MD, was appointed CMO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Arizona central and West Valley market.

38. G. Thomas Holland, MD, was appointed CMO of Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C.

39. Mauricio Pinto, MD, was named CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas).

40. Bruce Hall, MD, PhD, was named CMO of BJC HealthCare's Center for Clinical Excellence in St. Louis.

41. Mimi Novello, MD, was appointed president and CMO of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md.

42. Renton, Wash.-based Providence selected Daniel Carey, MD, to serve as CMO.

43. Edison, N.J.New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health named Joseph Landolfi, DO, CMO of JFK University Medical Center.

44. Steven Brass, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical executive for Houston-based Harris Health System.

45. Timothy Kasprzak, MD, was appointed CMO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich.