HCA names new CMO for North Florida division

Monique Butler, MD, was chosen as chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's North Florida division.

She will oversee clinical quality, safety and reliability at the division's 14 hospitals and other care sites, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA said Feb. 10.

Dr. Butler brings 15 years of healthcare experience to the role.

Most recently, she was CMO of HCA's Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. She also previously served as COO of Children's Hospital of Michigan/Detroit Medical Center and as CMO of Detroit Receiving Hospital and Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Butler earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and her MBA from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She is a board-certified internist.

