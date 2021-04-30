Catholic Health names CMO

Jason Golbin, DO, was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of Catholic Health, the Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based health system said April 30.

Dr. Golbin most recently served as Catholic Health's senior vice president and chief quality and chief patient experience officer.

Previously, he was in private practice as a pulmonary and critical care physician. He began serving as vice president and CMO of St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y., in 2013. In 2017, he was named senior vice president and system chief quality officer. He became chief patient experience officer last year.

Catholic Health is a six-hospital health system with nearly 17,400 employees.

