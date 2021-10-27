JFK University Medical Center names 3rd CMO in hospital's history

New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health has named Joseph Landolfi, DO, chief medical officer of JFK University Medical Center.

Dr. Landolfi is the third CMO appointment in the Edison, N.J.-based hospital's 54-year history, an Oct. 27 news release said.

He currently serves as the medical center's director of oncology and vice chairman of the JFK Neuroscience Institute.

"Dr. Landolfi already brings 23 years of dedicated service to JFK, in which he has provided invaluable clinical and administrative leadership to our entire team," said Amie Thornton, JFK's president and chief hospital executive.

Dr. Landolfi has received multiple awards for his work, including the 2015 Gary Lichtenstein Humanitarian Award given by Voices Against Brain Cancer.

He also served until 2003 as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Naval Reserves, the news release said.