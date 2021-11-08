BJC HealthCare names new CMO, chief quality officer

Two physicians were promoted to new roles within BJC HealthCare's Center for Clinical Excellence in St. Louis, according to a Nov. 3 news release.

Bruce Hall, MD, PhD, was named CMO, while Hilary Babcock, MD, was appointed vice president and chief quality officer.

Dr. Hall, who most recently served as vice president and chief quality officer, is a professor of surgery at the health system's Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He joined BJC HealthCare as chief surgical information officer in 2010. He was appointed vice president of patient-centered outcomes in 2013 and then vice president of quality in 2016, the news release said.

Dr. Babcock most recently served as BJC's infection prevention and occupational health medical director. Her previous leadership positions within the health system include assistant director of occupational health and medical director of the BJC infection prevention and healthcare epidemiology program.

Dr. Babcock is also co-chair of the CDC Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee.

Both physicians assumed their roles on Nov. 1, the news release said.