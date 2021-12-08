University Hospitals exec named CMO of McLaren Oakland 

Timothy Kasprzak, MD, has been appointed CMO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

He succeeds Ronald Shaheen, MD, who served as interim CMO following the retirement of Steven Calkin, MD, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Kasprzak previously held CMO roles with Cleveland-based University Hospitals health system. Before that, he served as president of the medical staff and medical director for innovation and strategy for Cleveland-based MetroHealth System.