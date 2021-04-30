Medical City Healthcare names division CMO

Joseph Parra, MD, has been named division chief medical officer of Medical City Healthcare, the Dallas-based health system said April 30.

Dr. Parra most recently served as CMO of North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. He also was CMO of Orange Park (Fla.) Medical Center, also part of HCA.

"Dr. Parra's experience in clinical staff leadership, clinical research, strategic planning and operational collaboration across a complex array of medical disciplines will help support our division as the destination of choice for healthcare excellence across North Texas. Providing the highest level of quality, compassionate care is our top priority," Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare, said in a news release.

Dr. Parra holds a medical degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Fort Hays (Kan.) University.

