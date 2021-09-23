Good Samaritan Hospital CMO to resign after 18 months

Klaus Thaler, MD, will step down from his CMO role at San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital after 18 months on the job, NBC Bay Area reported.

His last day will be in October.

"I’m proud of the work I accomplished at Good Samaritan Hospital," Dr. Thaler stated in an email sent to Becker's Sept. 23. "My decision to leave is for my family and I am looking forward to rejoining them in the Midwest."



"While Good Samaritan Hospital’s policy is not to discuss personnel matters publicly, the intensity of the pandemic during the past year and a half has made it common for healthcare professionals to re-evaluate their life priorities, choosing to spend more time with their loved ones or furthering their careers,"

a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Sept. 23. "We encourage our colleagues to be true to themselves and their families."