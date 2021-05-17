Louisiana hospital names first female CMO

Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., the hospital said.

Dr. Somers most recently worked in Denver as medical director for New West Physicians hospitalist inpatient team with OptumHealth, part of health services business Optum. She began her new role May 17.

Dr. Somers holds a medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, Calif. Rapides Regional said she has worked as a hospitalist/intensivist, critical care locum and contract physician in primary care.

