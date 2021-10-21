TriHealth names Dr. Helen Koselka CMO 

Helen Koselka, MD, has been appointed CMO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

She has been serving as interim CMO since July, after Kevin Joseph, MD, stepped down, a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 21 said.

Dr. Koselka joined TriHealth in 1995 as director of ambulatory education for the internal medicine residency. Since then, she has served as residency program director, internal medicine department chair and executive medical director for the health system's Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

One hundred percent of the nearly 50 individuals involved in the selection process voted in favor of Dr. Koselka's appointment, the news release said.