Pipeline Health system names CMO, COO

Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health System has added two new executives to its leadership team.

Robert Frank, MD, was named CMO, while B. Joseph Badalian has been appointed COO, according to news releases shared with Becker's in September.

Dr. Frank is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 25 years of experience in hospital leadership, clinical practice and health plan management, Pipeline Health System said. He succeeds Vince Green, MD, who is transitioning to the role of chief medical information officer.

Mr. Badalian, whose role became effective Sept. 20, most recently served as executive vice president of AHMC Healthcare in Alhambra, Calif. Before that, he was the COO of Redwood City, Calif.-based Verity Health System.

Pipeline Health System includes seven hospitals in Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago.