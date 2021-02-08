CMO named for HCA HealthOne hospital in Colorado

Jaya Kumar, MD, was named chief medical officer Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., part of HCA Healthcare's HealthOne system, based in Denver.

Dr. Kumar, whose appointment was announced Feb. 2, previously served as CMO of Medical City McKinney (Texas), part of HCA's Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare. She starts her new role Feb. 15.

"Dr. Kumar joins us during a remarkable time, and her guidance and leadership will be valued as we move to combat this historic time," Ryan Tobin, CEO of Swedish Medical Center, said in a news release.

Dr. Kumar earned bachelor's degrees in medicine and surgery from King George Medical College in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, and completed her internal medicine residency at Long Island College Hospital in New York City and UCSF Fresno. She is board-certified in nephrology and internal medicine.

