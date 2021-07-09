HCA names CMO at 2 Houston hospitals

William Killinger, MD, has been appointed CMO at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Texas) and Texas City, Texas-based Houston Healthcare Mainland.

Four things to know:

  1. A July 9 news release shared with Becker's said Dr. Killinger most recently served as the CMO at the Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.), which is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

  2. Before he worked at HCA, Dr. Killinger had clinical leadership roles at Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health and Hospitals. In North Carolina, he was also in private practice as a cardiothoracic surgeon for 27 years. 

  3. He was the highest-volume surgeon who contributed to the SYNTAX clinical trials in the United States. The study was a landmark international study comparing cardiac procedures for complex heart illnesses.

  4. Dr. Killinger is a fourth-generation physician. He received his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville. He earned his MBA from Waltham, Mass.-based Brandeis University.

