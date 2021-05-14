HCA West Florida division names chief medical officer

Sebastian Strom, MD, has been chosen as chief medical officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's West Florida division, according to a May 13 statement.

Since June 2017, Dr. Strom has served as CMO of HCA Healthcare's 12-hospital South Atlantic division. He also was CMO of Aventura (Fla.) Hospital and Medical Center, managing partner in a private physician group in St. Augustine, Fla., and assistant chief of staff at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital.

He begins his new role July 1.

HCA West Florida is based in Tampa and has 15 hospitals.

