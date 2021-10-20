Providence appoints Dr. Hoda Asmar as CMO

Hoda Asmar, MD, has been appointed CMO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

She assumed the role on Oct. 13, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Asmar most recently served as chief clinical officer for Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif., a position she started in 2017. She previously held CMO roles with Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care; Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services; and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward Health Services.

A self-described "early bird," Dr. Asmar told Becker's in 2019, "I am usually up by 5 a.m. I enjoy that first hour or so of the day, using it to anchor myself in the 'why' of my work, drink a few cups of coffee, read national and world news and plan my day."

When asked what the most challenging part of her day is, she said, "I see challenges as opportunities to strive to be better, to learn and improve. Our work requires a continuous trajectory toward excellence and keeping the promise of great care to our patients and communities."

Providence is a national health system that includes 52 hospitals.