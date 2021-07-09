Munson Medical Center selects CMO

Walt Noble, MD, has been tapped as the CMO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare, according to a July 4 report by the Manistee News Advocate.

In his new role, Dr. Noble will provide a physician's viewpoint on healthcare delivery and uphold the system's standards of quality and efficiency around care.

He has served as the interim CMO since January and has worked at the hospital since 1989. He has held several executive roles, such as chief surgical services officer, chair of the Department of Surgery and the interim trauma medical director.

"Dr. Noble has done an outstanding job as interim CMO and has support from providers, leaders, and staff," said Matt Wille, CEO of Munson. "He has strong relationships with the medical staff, demonstrates professionalism, has extensive knowledge of our organization, and leads with integrity and character."

Dr. Noble earned his chemistry degree from Milwaukee-based Marquette University and his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.