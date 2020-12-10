25 hospital CEO resignations in 2020

The following hospital and health system CEO resignations were reported this year.

1. Wael Barsoum, MD, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida, resigned.

2. Gina Bishop, PhD, MSN-Ed, RN, administrator at Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center, resigned, according to radio station KMXT.

3. John Bustle, MD, resigned as CEO of Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo.

4. Christine Candio, president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., resigned.

5. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, resigned.

6. Delvecchio Finley, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System, resigned.

7. Steve Handy is resigning as CEO of Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, effective Dec. 31.

8. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., resigned.

9. Cindy Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

10. Dan Jones, CEO of St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., resigned.

11. Melissa Kelly resigned as CEO of Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital.

12. Gary Malaer, CEO of Victoria, Texas-based DeTar Healthcare System, resigned.

13. Will McConnell, PhD, CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo., resigned.

14. Daniel McKinney is resigning from his post as CEO of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala.

15. Nikki NeSmith, resigned as CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga.

16. Kevin Nokels resigned as president and CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health system.

17. Kelli O'Brien resigned Oct. 30 as chief hospital executive of Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J.

18. Heath Phillips, CEO of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., resigned.

19. Matt Roberts, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va., is resigning.

20. Maria Ryan, PhD, CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., is stepping down from her role next year.

21. Gino Santorio resigned as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

22. Annette Schnabel, president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., resigned.

23. Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare resigned.

24. Jim Tavary resigned as president and CEO of Wickenburg (Ariz.) Community Hospital & Clinics.

25. George Tsunis, interim president and CEO of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, resigned.

