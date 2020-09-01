Missouri hospital CEO resigns; interim named

Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., has named Greg Weaver interim CEO following the resignation of John Bustle, MD.

Mr. Weaver, who also serves as COO of Bates County Memorial, began his new role Sept. 1. Dr. Bustle resigned Aug. 25 to pursue other employment opportunities and will act as a consultant to Bates County Memorial until Sept. 25, Mr. Weaver said.

Before joining Bates County Memorial, Mr. Weaver was practice administrator and COO for Coteau Des Prairies Hospital in Sisseton, S.D. He also served as interim CEO of Coteau des Prairies Hospital.

