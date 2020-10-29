Alabama hospital CEO to resign

Daniel McKinney is resigning from his post as CEO of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala., according to a hospital announcement cited by gulfcoastnewstoday.com.

Mr. McKinney will resign to become CEO of Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., effective Jan. 1, the hospital said.

South Baldwin Regional selected Daniel McKinney to serve as CEO in 2018.

During his tenure, IBM Watson Health ranked the organization among its top hospitals for 2020, and South Baldwin Regional launched robotic-assisted joint replacement, according to the hospital. The hospital is also constructing a freestanding emergency department in Gulf Shores, Ala., which is set to open in 2021.

Before joining South Baldwin Regional, Mr. McKinney served as COO of Mary Black Health System in Spartanburg, S.C. He was assistant CEO of South Baldwin Regional from 2012 to 2015.

His successor has not yet been named.

