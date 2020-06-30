IBM Watson Health names 100 top hospitals for 2020

IBM Watson Health has released its annual 100 Top Hospitals ranking recognizing the top-performing hospitals in the U.S.

To determine the hospitals included on the list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 3,134 short-term, acute care hospitals using publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data and metrics.

Compared with similar hospitals, the 100 hospitals on this year's list had better results on several clinical and operational benchmarks, including survival rates, 30-day mortality and readmission rates, and inpatient expenses.

If all Medicare patients received the same level of care as those treated at the hospitals on this year's list, more than 106,000 additional lives could be saved and more than $8.3 billion in inpatient costs could be saved, according to IBM Watson Health.

To view the 100 Top Hospital winners, click here.



