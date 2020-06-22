25 most environmentally friendly hospitals, ranked by Practice Greenhealth

Twenty five hospitals were honored by Practice Greenhealth for their environmental sustainability efforts this year.

Practice Greenhealth is a nonprofit sustainable healthcare networking organization. Winners of its annual Environmental Excellence Award are hospital applicants that have the highest scores on the Greenhealth Partner for Change application.

Here are the 25 hospitals that achieved Practice Greenhealth's Environmental Excellence Award, listed alphabetically:

1. Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital (Lincoln, Ill.)

2. Boston Medical Center

3. Caribbean Healthcare System (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

4. Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (Fort Hoods, Texas)

5. Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center (Milwaukee)

6. Cleveland Clinic

7. Erie (Pa.) VA Medical Center

8. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center

9. Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

10. Hudson (Wis.) Hospital

11. Iowa City (Iowa) VA Medical Center

12. James E. VanZandt VA Medical Center (Altoona, Pa.)

13. Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City, N.J.)

14. Lakeview Hospital (Stillwater, Minn.)

15. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

16. Minneapolis VA Health Care System

17. Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.)

18. Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital (St. Louis Park, Minn.)

19. Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.)

20. Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.)

21. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

22. Seattle Children's

23. St. Cloud (Minn.) VA Healthcare System

24. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Medical Center

25. The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 states with biggest health improvements amid pandemic

10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Newsweek's 11 best US hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.