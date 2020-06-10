10 states with biggest health improvements amid pandemic

Hawaii residents have seen the biggest improvement in their health amid the pandemic of all U.S. states, according to an analysis from Wallethub.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 11 relevant metrics involving COVID-19 death, testing and transmission rates. Rankings are based on data available as of June 10. Access more information about the methodology here.

Ten states where residents' health is recovering the most, according to the analysis:

Hawaii Alaska Vermont Montana Idaho Wyoming South Dakota Oklahoma Oregon West Virginia

To view the full ranking, click here.

More articles on ratings and rankings:

Newsweek's 11 best US hospitals

US states ranked by suicide rate

10 states needing most financial help due to pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.