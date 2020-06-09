10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

New Hampshire is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the most and fewest COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of June 8. Access more information about the methodology here.

WalletHub first released its ranking of states based on COVID-19 restrictions in May. At that time, Illinois was the state with the most restrictions, and South Dakota had the fewest. South Dakota's ranking stayed the same, but New Hampshire is now the most restricted state, according to the analysis.

Here are the 10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. New Hampshire

2. California

3. New Jersey

4. Hawaii

5. New Mexico

6. Vermont

7. Virginia

8. Massachusetts

9. Illinois

10. Maryland

Here are the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. North Dakota

3. Wisconsin

4. Idaho

T-4. Utah

6. Missouri

7. Alaska

8. Montana

9. Wyoming

10. Tennessee

