US states ranked by suicide rate

New Mexico has the highest rate of suicides among U.S. states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Kaiser Family Foundation used resident population data from the U.S. Census Bureau and data from the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control to calculate age-adjusted suicide rates.

Here are the suicide rates for each state and the District of Columbia in 2018 (the most recent data available):

1. New Mexico: 25 suicides per 100,000 individuals

2. Montana: 24.9

3. Wyoming: 24.8

4. Alaska: 24.4

5. Idaho: 23.9

6. Utah: 22.1

7. Colorado: 21.8

8. West Virginia: 21.1

9. Nevada: 20.8

10. Oklahoma: 20

11. Missouri: 19.5

12. New Hampshire: 19.3

13. Arizona: 19.2

T-13. Kansas: 19.2

T-13. South Dakota: 19.2

16. Oregon: 19

17. North Dakota: 18.8

18. Vermont: 18.7

19. Arkansas: 18.4

T-19. Maine: 18.4

21. Kentucky: 17.4

22. Tennessee: 16.6

23. Alabama: 16.5

24. Indiana: 16

25. Washington: 15.9

26. Iowa: 15.5

T-26. South Carolina: 15.5

28. Ohio: 15.2

29. Florida: 15.1

T-29. Louisiana: 15.1

31. Michigan: 15

32. Pennsylvania: 14.9

33. Wisconsin: 14.8

34. Georgia: 14.5

35. Virginia: 14

36. Mississippi: 13.7

T-36. North Carolina: 13.7

T-36. Texas: 13.7

39. Nebraska: 13.4

40. Minnesota: 13.1

41. Hawaii: 11.8

42. Delaware: 11.4

43. Illinois: 11.3

44. California: 10.8

45. Connecticut: 10.5

46. Maryland: 10.1

47. Massachusetts: 9.9

48. Rhode Island: 9.6

49. New Jersey: 8.3

T-49. New York: 8.3

51. District of Columbia: 7.4

