Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital in the world by Newsweek, and it was one of 11 hospitals in the U.S. to make the top 50 ranking.

For its "World's Best Hospitals 2020" list, Newsweek partnered with global data research company Statista to rank the leading hospitals in 21 countries. The hospitals on the list are ranked based on recommendations from medical experts, including physicians and other healthcare professionals, patient survey results and medical key performance indicators from a variety of public sources. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the 11 hospitals that made the top 50, accompanied by their ranking.

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

6. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

15. University of Michigan Hospitals - Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

17. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

22. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

35. Stanford Health Care - Stanford Hospital

39. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

46. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

50. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Access the full list here.

