US News says it erred in children's hospital specialty rankings

U.S. News & World Report said that an error occurred in a data transfer procedure, affecting the specialty ranking scores of three children's hospitals.

The media company said that it has revised the data and updated the rankings of the three affected children's hospitals. The data is used to calculate certain pediatric specialty rankings.

The three affected hospitals were Seattle Children's Hospital, Portland-based OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital.

After correcting the hospitals' scores, Seattle Children's ranking improved in nine specialties, Doernbecher Children's Hospital saw its ranking improve in three specialties and Primary Children's hospital saw its ranking improve in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

The Children's Hospital Honor Roll was not affected, and no other rankings have changed, U.S. News said.

