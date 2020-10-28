Arizona hospital CEO to step down

Kelly Adams will leave the CEO position at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., at year's end, according to Green Valley News.

Mr. Adams has helmed the hospital since July 2018. He will serve in an advisory role during 2021, as Stephen Harris, president and chair of the hospital's executive board, takes over as CEO, Patrick Feeney, managing director of equity firm Lateral Investment Management, the hospital owner, told the Green Valley News.

"We send Kelly off with kudos," Mr. Feeney told the publication, adding that the hospital is in "the best financial spot in its history."

Mr. Adams joined the hospital the same year Lateral GV, part of Lateral Investment Management, bought the facility, then known as Green Valley Hospital. The hospital subsequently emerged from bankruptcy and rebranded as Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.

Mr. Feeney told the Green Valley News hospital service lines have more than doubled in recent years, and a bailout earlier during the pandemic also helped the organization.

Mr. Harris will begin as CEO Jan. 1.

