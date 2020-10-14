Nebraska hospital CEO steps down

Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital CEO Melissa Kelly is resigning, effective Nov. 7, the hospital announced Oct. 13.

"It has been a privilege to lead Pender Community Hospital, but I have made the difficult decision to leave the organization to focus more on my family," Ms. Kelly said in a news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review. "I have decided it is important to me to spend more time focusing on my seven children, but I will not forget all of the relationships I've made during my time as CEO."

Ms. Kelly helms Pender Community Hospital, which includes a 21-bed critical access hospital, and was previously the hospital's CFO.

During her tenure, Pender Community Hospital added the Pender, Emerson, Bancroft and Beemer clinics, and Pender Care Centre District added The Apothecary Shop and Wisner Apothecary. The hospital was also named a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Mike Minert, chair of the hospital's board of directors, said the hospital will name an interim CEO shortly.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.