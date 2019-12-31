Interim head of Nassau University Medical Center to resign

George Tsunis, interim president and CEO of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, is resigning Jan. 17, according to a Newsday report.

He is also resigning as chairman of NuHealth, the public benefit corporation that runs the hospital. His departure comes in the midst of budget deficits and leadership upheaval. The Nassau Interim Finance Authority is considering taking over NuHealth's finances, Newsday reports.

During his tenure, Mr. Tsunis brokered an agreement with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, under which Northwell would provide interim leadership and consultative services to the hospital. Under the agreement, Northwell executive Winnie Mack took over as interim leader of Nassau University Medical Center. She left six months later, after which Mr. Tsunis became the temporary leader of the hospital.



Mr. Tsunis told Newsday that he decided to step down from his leadership roles at NuHealth and the medical center because of his other commitments, including serving as chairman of the Battery Park City Authority and several hotel and real estate projects.

More articles on executive moves:

7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Keith Parrott is Amita Health's new CEO: 3 takeaways

Advocate Aurora taps Terika Richardson as president of Chicagoland patient service area

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.