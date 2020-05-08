Fawcett Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Hawley resigns

Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., informed staff that he will be leaving his role for personal reasons, effective May 8, YourSun.com reported.

Mr. Hawley was named CEO of Fawcett Memorial in 2015. Before becoming CEO, he served as the organization's COO.

"We extend our best wishes to Bill in his future endeavors," Alexandria Benjamin, a spokesperson for the hospital, said, according to YourSun.com. Michael Ehrat, CEO of Englewood (Fla.) Community Hospital, will serve as the interim CEO.

Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital are both part of Tampa-based HCA West Florida.

