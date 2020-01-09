Georgia hospital CEO Dan Jones resigns

Dan Jones, CEO of St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, hospital officials told TV station WRBL.

St. Francis appointed Mr. Jones to the CEO role permanently in November 2017.

Jerry Dooley, who was interim CEO of UP Health System Marquette (Mich.), is serving as St. Francis interim CEO.

St. Francis is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

