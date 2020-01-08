Former Bristol-Myers Squibb exec named president of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle has named Thomas J. Lynch Jr., MD, president and director, effective in February.

Dr. Lynch most recently served as chief scientific officer at New York City-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Bristol-Myers Squibb.

While at Bristol-Myers Squibb, he focused on cancer, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis and immunoscience research and development efforts, including translational immuno-oncology research, according to a news release.

Dr. Lynch's previous positions include chairman and CEO of Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, a multispecialty medical group; director of Yale Cancer Center; physician-in-chief of Yale's Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Conn.; professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine; chief of hematology-oncology at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital; and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

