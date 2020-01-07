Joseph Mullany named president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Joseph Mullany is the new president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Mr. Mullany has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience.

Before joining Vassar Brothers Medical Center, he was president and CEO of Bayfront Health Systems in St. Petersburg, Fla., and president and CEO at Detroit Medical Center.

"This is an exciting time to join the Hudson Valley community and to begin work with the talented Vassar Brothers Medical Center physicians, nurses and other staff to further enhance the high quality of care and services offered," Mr. Mullany said in a news release. "There is extraordinary work underway as the new patient pavilion gets set to open later in 2020, and collaborative new thinking and innovations will tie in perfectly with economic development and other initiatives."

Vassar Brothers Medical Center is part of Nuvance Health, the seven-hospital system formed from the merger of LaGrangeville, N.Y.-based Health Quest and Danbury-based Western Connecticut Health Network.

