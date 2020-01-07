Arkansas hospital names Birch Wright COO

Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark., has selected Birch Wright to serve as COO and hospital administrator, effective March 1.

Mr. Wright will join Washington Regional from Fayetteville-based Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks, where he has served as associate medical director and COO since 2018.

He will oversee hospital operations and strategic business development, according to a news release. He will replace Mark Bever, who is retiring.

Mr. Wright's other leadership roles within the VA Healthcare System include business and financial operations director and CFO.

He has a bachelor's degree with a minor in social work, as well as a master's degree in public administration with an emphasis in healthcare administration, from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

