Daniel Blum to take Sinai Hospital of Baltimore leadership reins from Dr. Jonathan Ringo

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health has named Daniel Blum president of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center, effective in April.

Mr. Blum will take over for Jonathan Ringo, MD, who will leave his role later this year to become president and CEO of a startup telemedicine company, according to a news release.

Mr. Blum, who serves as president and CEO of Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., has three decades of healthcare leadership experience, both in rural and suburban hospitals.

Dr. Ringo helped choose Mr. Blum as his successor and describes Mr. Blum as "a kind, compassionate and experienced administrator who will be great for Sinai," said LifeBridge Health.

For several months after Mr. Blum's arrival, Dr. Ringo will help ensure a smooth leadership transition. Dr. Ringo is expected to step down this summer.

LifeBridge Health said Dr. Ringo, a practicing OB-GYN, will remain active with Sinai's medical education program and may occasionally work in labor and delivery.

Mr. Blum will serve as a senior vice president for LifeBridge Health, in addition to his president role.

Rebecca Altman, vice president and chief integration officer for LifeBridge Health, will continue to manage all hospital functions at Grace Medical Center, as she has done under Dr. Ringo's leadership.

