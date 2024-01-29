9 recent CEO exits

Two ousters, three retirements and a slew of C-suite switch-ups — Becker's reported the following hospital and health system CEO departures in January.

1. Peter Banko, president of a three-state division within Chicago-based CommonSpirit and former CEO of its Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health joint venture, has stepped down from the organization.

2. Kathy Bailey, RN, plans to retire from the helm of Morganton, N.C.-based UNC Health Blue Ridge in June.

3. Anthony Boutin, MD, was ousted from his role as president and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center, a 530-bed tertiary care teaching hospital in East Meadow, N.Y.

4. Kenneth Rose, president and CEO of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, is leaving to helm UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.).

5. Thomas Kidd, CEO of Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., has retired.

6. Natalie Mussi, the longtime CEO of HCA's Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., is leaving to take on a new role as vice president of operations for Surgery Ventures, a national surgery center network owned by HCA.

7. John Hunter, MD, will step down from his role as executive vice president and CEO of OHSU Health as the system anticipates a merger with Legacy Health. Both systems are based in Portland, Ore.

8. William Ermann will retire as CEO of Guymon, Okla.-based Memorial Hospital of Texas County on March 30 after more than three years at the helm. He submitted his resignation in December as part of a cost-reduction plan initiated in May. Three board members resigned amid the announcement.



9. Brian Dietz was suspended from his role as president and CEO of the Macomb, Ill.-based McDonough District Hospital, pending an investigation into recent allegations regarding hospital management.