Maryland hospital CEO agrees to restraining order after threat allegations

Scott Moran, MD, CEO of Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, a maximum-security forensic psychiatric hospital in Jessup, Md., agreed in court Feb. 28 to a restraining order prohibiting him from coming to Clifton as well as the state administrative offices for the Maryland Department of Health, according to The Washington Post.

Chase Cook, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health, which operates Clifton through the department's healthcare system, confirmed the agreement to Becker's but declined to comment further.

Dr. Moran is on leave amid allegations he bullied and threatened staff. On Feb. 28, he gave voluntary consent to the six-month peace order, meaning the judge with the Baltimore County District Court entered it without the physician admitting to the allegations or a judicial finding of fact, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The restraining order arises from allegations made earlier in February by Maryland Department of Health employees Dwain Shaw and Nisha Madhaven and obtained by the Post.

In a petition for a restraining order, filed in Baltimore County District Court, the employees alleged that Dr. Moran harassed and threatened his "employer and subordinates" using "electronic methods," according to the Post.

The petition also alleges Dr. Moran sent "racially suggestive messages" to workers even after being told not to contact them, that he engaged in "yelling, public humiliation and intimidating," and that he previously was accused of bullying other workers, the Post reported.

The underlying issue stemmed from an "employment law dispute," James Rubin, Dr. Moran's attorney, told the judge, according to the Sun. He declined to comment further to the newspaper after the hearing.

Dr. Moran was unable to attend a hearing earlier this month because officials said he was hospitalized, but he was in court Feb. 28, according to the Sun.



Mr. Cook previously confirmed to Becker's that Dr. Moran's date of hire at Clifton was in October 2019 and that his current title is CEO.