Illinois hospital CEO suspended

The McDonough District Hospital Board of Directors have voted to suspend with pay Brian Dietz, the Macomb, Ill.-based hospital's president and CEO, pending an internal review.

Mr. Dietz's suspension was effective Dec. 28, hospital spokesperson Patrick Osterman confirmed to Becker's.

Citing a "personnel matter," Mr. Osterman declined to comment further.

A Dec. 29 news release from MDH said William (Bill) Murdock, who has served as vice president and CFO of the hospital since April 2019, was named interim CEO.

"We appreciate Bill Murdock agreeing to serve as the interim chief executive officer for the hospital," Jere Greuel, chair of the hospital board of directors, said in the release. "He is a highly-respected leader in the hospital, and also the community. We are confident in his abilities to direct our organization during his tenure as our interim CEO."

Mr. Dietz has served as the president and CEO of MDH since June 2018.

His suspension followed a nearly two-hour closed door board meeting Dec. 28 to discuss a personnel issue, including "hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee," according to Tri States Public Radio.

Before the board's closed door session in late December, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman and McDonough County Board Chair Scott Schwerer told the board in open session about anonymous letters sent to city officials, county board members and MDH board members expressing concerns related to the hospital, according to Tri States Public Radio.

The letters included concerns about hospital leadership, what some employees described as untenable working conditions, and spending at MDH, the publication reported.



Another board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 2.