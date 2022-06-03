27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 27:

1. Peter Hemstead is the new CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.

2. Phillip Chang, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

3. Tim Clark was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Davenport.

4. Steve Oglesby is retiring in January as CFO of Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health.

5. Mark Robinson was appointed president of two hospitals owned by Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.

6. Michael Backus was selected as the next president and CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health.

7. Phil Wheeler was named CFO of Atrium Health Floyd, which includes Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga., Floyd Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Ala., and Floyd Polk Medical Center in Cedartown, Ga.

8. Ryan Gehrig was named president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas, including Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

9. Eric Schuck, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville.

10. David Feess is retiring as president and CEO of Liberty (Mo.) Hospital.

11. Eric Salmonson was named vice president and CFO of St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.

12. Bridget Gorman was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Avon (Ohio) Hospital.

13. Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass.

14. Joseph Mullany was named division president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System's Illinois division.

15. Alan Iftiniuk is retiring as president and CEO of Dignity Health's French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

16. Jeff Limbocker was named CFO of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System.

17. Bonnie Stephens, MD, was named chief medical officer of Missoula, Mont.-based Community Medical Center.

18. Gagan Singh was named chief information officer of St. Louis-based Ascension.

19. Janice Hamilton-Crawford was named president and CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

20. Kevin Conway was named senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

21. Reetu Singh, MD, was named chief medical officer of Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System.

22. Henrietta Skeens was named interim CFO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

23. Jonna Jenkins, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.

24. Tony Violetta was named chief administrative officer of Green Bay, Wis.-based BayCare Clinic.

25. Brad Parsons was named vice president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.).

26. Allison Bosse was named administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis.

27. Phil Guarneschelli is retiring as president of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania.